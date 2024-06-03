Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.34 crore

Net loss of Tahmar Enterprises reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.89% to Rs 5.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.34-0.03 LP 5.452.56 113 OPM %-94.87-666.67 --45.14-4.69 - PBDT-0.170.20 PL 0.150.01 1400 PBT-0.190.23 PL 0.070.01 600 NP-0.190.17 PL 0.050.01 400

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

