PM hails the GST Council for collectively agreeing to proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness that the GST Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. "The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses", Modi stated.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

