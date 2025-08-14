IVRCL reports standalone net loss of Rs 852.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net Loss of IVRCL reported to Rs 852.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 723.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7.276.21-88.45-235.91-850.64-721.95-851.63-723.19-852.01-723.57

