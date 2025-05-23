Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1285.71% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net Loss of Iykot Hitech Toolroom reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1285.71% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 276.69% to Rs 5.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.970.07 1286 5.011.33 277 OPM %-26.80-1014.29 --18.36-130.83 - PBDT-0.26-0.74 65 -0.93-1.83 49 PBT-0.27-0.78 65 -1.05-1.99 47 NP-0.27-0.78 65 -1.05-1.99 47

