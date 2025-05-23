Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 311.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 311.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 42.32 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 311.43% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 42.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 27.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 174.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales42.3239.90 6 174.19167.93 4 OPM %15.4814.11 -23.3322.92 - PBDT8.046.61 22 48.3744.45 9 PBT5.424.52 20 39.3236.00 9 NP2.880.70 311 27.5423.49 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Advance Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Indices may see a flat opening

Stock Alert: Sun Pharma, ITC, Honasa Consumer, Metro Brands, Deepak Fertiliser & Petrochem

Equitas SFB board to mull fund raising on 30 May

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story