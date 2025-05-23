Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 311.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.07% to Rs 42.32 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 311.43% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 42.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.24% to Rs 27.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 174.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 167.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

