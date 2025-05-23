Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.91% to Rs 53.08 crore

Net Loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 56.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.91% to Rs 53.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 86.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 41.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.28% to Rs 259.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 302.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales53.0891.38 -42 259.18302.35 -14 OPM %-88.735.76 --27.500.36 - PBDT-53.43-1.52 -3415 -79.51-27.03 -194 PBT-56.12-3.60 -1459 -90.15-41.83 -116 NP-56.12-3.60 -1459 -86.03-41.83 -106

