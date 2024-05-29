J A Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of J A Finance reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.34% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.37% to Rs 3.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

0.680.443.062.1873.5329.5571.9058.260.39-0.081.280.630.39-0.081.280.630.34-0.121.010.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News