J A Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of J A Finance reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.34% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.37% to Rs 3.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.680.44 55 3.062.18 40 OPM %73.5329.55 -71.9058.26 - PBDT0.39-0.08 LP 1.280.63 103 PBT0.39-0.08 LP 1.280.63 103 NP0.34-0.12 LP 1.010.41 146

First Published: May 29 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

