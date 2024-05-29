Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.62 crore

Net profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1580.56% to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1021.64% to Rs 15.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.62-0.30 LP 15.031.34 1022 OPM %86.46136.67 -91.2261.19 - PBDT3.02-0.41 LP 13.600.82 1559 PBT3.02-0.41 LP 13.590.81 1578 NP2.74-0.36 LP 12.100.72 1581

