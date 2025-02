J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 21.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 963.49 crore

Net profit of J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 21.65% to Rs 162.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 133.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 963.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 844.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.963.49844.5126.4226.42259.93217.98217.99183.95162.49133.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News