Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 1.29%, gains for five straight sessions

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6075.75, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.58% on the day, quoting at 24284.95. The Sensex is at 80244.25, up 1.42%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 4.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21962.05, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 86.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

