NCC consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 4543.01 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 5.07% to Rs 154.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 4543.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5195.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4543.015195.98 -13 OPM %8.668.52 -PBDT265.53304.89 -13 PBT208.62250.36 -17 NP154.70162.96 -5

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

