VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 44.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 44.24% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 315.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 283.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.315.15283.4312.8413.2242.5263.6836.0657.2224.9844.80

