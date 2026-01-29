J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.18% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation declined 88.89% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.18% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.140.4428.5777.270.040.340.040.340.030.27

