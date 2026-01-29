Associate Sponsors

J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales decline 68.18% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation declined 88.89% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 68.18% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.44 -68 OPM %28.5777.27 -PBDT0.040.34 -88 PBT0.040.34 -88 NP0.030.27 -89

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

