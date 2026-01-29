Arkade Developers slips after Q3 PAT slides 20% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Arkade Developers declined 3.45% to Rs 110.45 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 19.54% to Rs 40.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 45.81 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 12.42% year-on-year to Rs 196.73 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 53.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, down 19.96% as against Rs 66.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses declined 11.8% to Rs 145.82 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 165.32 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of construction stood at Rs 125.11 crore (down 47.79% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 7.63 crore (up 26.1% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 54 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a de-growth of 11.8% YoY. The company maintained a strong balance sheet with net debt of Rs 35 crore as of 31 December 2025, with a low net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04x. It has a robust project pipeline with an estimated GDV of Rs 11,900 crore across around 4 million sq ft of saleable area. During the quarter, Arkade Developers acquired land parcels worth Rs 535 crore and launched two new verticalsArkade Finroof and Arkade Assist 360. Amit Jain, chairman and managing director of Arkade Developers, said, With exceptional pre-sales and collections in the last quarter, a robust project pipeline extending into 2026, and a supportive interest rate environment, we're poised to deliver premium residential developments and create sustained long-term value for all stakeholders.

The year 2026 has begun on a positive note, and we remain optimistic about the upcoming budget, which is expected to further support sectoral growth. In the current quarter, we are targeting two additional Occupation Certificates in the Western Suburbs, reinforcing our consistent track record of ahead-of-schedule project completion. Looking ahead, the company has a robust project pipeline with an estimated GDV of Rs 11,900 crore across approximately 4 million sq ft of saleable carpet area. In the coming month, we plan to launch a new project at Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West, marking our eighth project in the MaladGoregaon belta micro-market that continues to witness strong demand and buyer confidence.