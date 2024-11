Jindal Steel & Power consolidated net profit declines 37.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.46% to Rs 11213.31 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel & Power declined 37.97% to Rs 860.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1387.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.46% to Rs 11213.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12250.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11213.3112250.1619.6218.661909.231987.951213.271384.27860.901387.82

