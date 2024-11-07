Singer India standalone net profit rises 4.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 105.76 crore

Net profit of Singer India rose 4.96% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 105.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.105.76104.860.67-0.122.222.321.671.631.271.21

