Singer India standalone net profit rises 4.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.86% to Rs 105.76 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 4.96% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.86% to Rs 105.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales105.76104.86 1 OPM %0.67-0.12 -PBDT2.222.32 -4 PBT1.671.63 2 NP1.271.21 5
