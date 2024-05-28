Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 37.88% to Rs 101.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1134.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 330.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 4879.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4203.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1424.971134.21 26 4879.204203.14 16 OPM %14.2514.06 -14.4314.21 - PBDT175.14141.49 24 608.59528.31 15 PBT133.96100.17 34 440.58373.57 18 NP101.8573.87 38 330.77274.39 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 29.23% in the December 2023 quarter

G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 25.01% in the December 2023 quarter

J Kumar Infraprojects JV receives LoA under Mumbai Costal Road North Project

J Kumar Infraprojects receives LoA of Rs 912 cr for Coastal Road Project

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 67.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 1600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Ganga Papers India standalone net profit rises 156.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story