J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 37.88% to Rs 101.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1134.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 330.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 4879.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4203.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1424.971134.214879.204203.1414.2514.0614.4314.21175.14141.49608.59528.31133.96100.17440.58373.57101.8573.87330.77274.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News