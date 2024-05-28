J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 37.88% to Rs 101.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1134.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 330.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 4879.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4203.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News