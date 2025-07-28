J Kumar Infraprojects consortium wins Mumbai Metro project of Rs 139.72 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects has received Letter of Acceptance for the project: Appointment of Contractor for Implementation of Multi]Modal Integration Facilities at 8 Metro Stations of Mumbai Metro Line 4&4A (PKG 1) from M/s. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the total contract cost amounting to Rs. 139.72 crore (Excluding GST) for which J. Kumar Infraprojects share is 49 % i.e. Rs. 68.46 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News