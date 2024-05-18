Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 130.15 crore

Net profit of Jagatjit Industries declined 69.47% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 130.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.30% to Rs 7.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 557.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 505.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

