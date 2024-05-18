Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 69.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 130.15 crore

Net profit of Jagatjit Industries declined 69.47% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 130.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.30% to Rs 7.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 557.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 505.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales130.15130.86 -1 557.45505.91 10 OPM %3.650.13 -3.131.09 - PBDT4.369.04 -52 17.5716.75 5 PBT1.996.58 -70 7.826.74 16 NP1.966.42 -69 7.597.14 6

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

