Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pfizer standalone net profit rises 37.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 37.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.54% to Rs 546.63 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 37.96% to Rs 178.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 129.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 546.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 572.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.64% to Rs 551.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.55% to Rs 2193.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2424.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales546.63572.64 -5 2193.172424.76 -10 OPM %34.6531.76 -28.9733.36 - PBDT257.61210.72 22 800.40896.52 -11 PBT243.86184.31 32 738.12791.01 -7 NP178.86129.65 38 551.33623.93 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pfizer Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for third straight session

Pfizer Ltd up for fifth session

Pfizer Ltd down for fifth straight session

Pfizer Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sellwin Traders reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 6.95% in the March 2024 quarter

KSE reports standalone net profit of Rs 18.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 54.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story