Stock Alert: Gujarat Alkalies & Chem, Delhivery, Divi's Lab, Texmaco Rail Engg, Bharat Electronics

Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance and Titagarh Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Bharat Electronics, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India, DLF, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, New India Assurance Company, Jupiter Wagons, and Pfizer, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Kaveri Seed Company, One Mobikwik Systems, Mold-Tek Packaging, Navneet Education, NCL Research & Financial Services, The New India Assurance Company, NLC India, Northern Arc Capital, Petronet LNG, Power Grid Corporation of India and Restaurant Brand Asia will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Delhivery reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.56 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 68.47 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 5.6% YoY to Rs 2,191.57 crore in Q4 FY25.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported a standalone net profit of Rs 21.38 crore in Q4 FY24, compared with net loss of Rs 21.24 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 7.4% to Rs 1,075.47 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,001.62 crore in Q4 FY24.

Galaxy Surfactants has reported 2.1% fall in net profit to Rs 75.9 crore despite a 21% increase in total revenue to Rs 1,152.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering reported 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Divis Laboratories consolidated net profit jumped 23.04% to Rs 662 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 538 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 12.24% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,585 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declined 5.8% to Rs 38.17 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 40.50 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 1048.47 crore during the quarter.

