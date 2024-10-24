Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 53.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.15% to Rs 74.69 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 53.41% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 74.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.6957.83 29 OPM %21.8114.47 -PBDT17.7110.42 70 PBT15.379.96 54 NP11.467.47 53
