Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 53.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 53.41% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.15% to Rs 74.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.74.6957.8321.8114.4717.7110.4215.379.9611.467.47

