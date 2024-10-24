Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 585.45 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 4.29% to Rs 69.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 585.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 555.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales585.45555.70 5 OPM %26.4427.96 -PBDT156.36151.81 3 PBT93.9494.65 -1 NP69.5566.69 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to have higher open, signals GIFT Nifty; Asia mixed

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Germany courting India as ties with China sour: All you need to know

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story