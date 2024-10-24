Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 585.45 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 4.29% to Rs 69.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 585.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 555.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

