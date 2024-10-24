Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 202.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 112.41% to Rs 22.94 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 202.98% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 112.41% to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.9410.80 112 OPM %30.2122.69 -PBDT7.022.59 171 PBT6.912.51 175 NP5.091.68 203

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

