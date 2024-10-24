PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery standalone net profit rises 202.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 112.41% to Rs 22.94 crore

Net profit of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery rose 202.98% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 112.41% to Rs 22.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.9410.8030.2122.697.022.596.912.515.091.68

