TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 11228.49 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 22.09% to Rs 278.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 11228.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10335.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.11228.4910335.7414.9314.351162.14979.22901.37727.68278.27227.92

