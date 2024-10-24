TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 11228.49 croreNet profit of TVS Holdings rose 22.09% to Rs 278.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 11228.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10335.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11228.4910335.74 9 OPM %14.9314.35 -PBDT1162.14979.22 19 PBT901.37727.68 24 NP278.27227.92 22
