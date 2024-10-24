Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2024 quarter

TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 22.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.64% to Rs 11228.49 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 22.09% to Rs 278.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 227.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.64% to Rs 11228.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10335.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11228.4910335.74 9 OPM %14.9314.35 -PBDT1162.14979.22 19 PBT901.37727.68 24 NP278.27227.92 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to have higher open, signals GIFT Nifty; Asia mixed

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham wins toss, asks India to bowl first

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Germany courting India as ties with China sour: All you need to know

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story