Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 1589.53 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 72.35% to Rs 75.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 272.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1589.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1845.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.57% to Rs 557.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 879.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 6350.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6413.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

