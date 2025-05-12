Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.87% to Rs 1589.53 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 72.35% to Rs 75.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 272.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.87% to Rs 1589.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1845.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.57% to Rs 557.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 879.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 6350.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6413.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1589.531845.60 -14 6350.806413.78 -1 OPM %8.3613.05 -13.6514.13 - PBDT134.52379.43 -65 871.781048.83 -17 PBT108.34356.63 -70 777.99963.21 -19 NP75.48272.98 -72 557.88879.56 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit rises 194.24% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story