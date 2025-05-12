Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 52.17% to Rs 28.73 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 20.22% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.17% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.33% to Rs 33.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 98.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales28.7318.88 52 98.5869.62 42 OPM %80.5186.60 -80.2975.48 - PBDT11.968.71 37 43.4224.27 79 PBT11.808.59 37 42.8823.76 80 NP7.556.28 20 33.2318.53 79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Springform Technology reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit rises 194.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 73.25% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story