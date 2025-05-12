Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.17% to Rs 28.73 crore

Net profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 20.22% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.17% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.33% to Rs 33.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 98.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

28.7318.8898.5869.6280.5186.6080.2975.4811.968.7143.4224.2711.808.5942.8823.767.556.2833.2318.53

