Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.17% to Rs 28.73 croreNet profit of Akme Fintrade (India) rose 20.22% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.17% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.33% to Rs 33.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 98.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
