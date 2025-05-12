Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Parenterals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.73 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53.32% to Rs 103.98 crore

Sales rise 53.32% to Rs 103.98 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Parenterals reported to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53.32% to Rs 103.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.30% to Rs 340.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 261.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.9867.82 53 340.38261.22 30 OPM %2.141.47 -0.7910.37 - PBDT0.222.51 -91 1.3727.74 -95 PBT-8.30-1.36 -510 -33.9518.72 PL NP-4.73-0.30 -1477 -12.6314.51 PL

