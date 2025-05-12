Alicon Castalloy standalone net profit declines 26.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 380.74 crore

Net profit of Alicon Castalloy declined 26.91% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 380.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 360.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.22% to Rs 37.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 1525.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1392.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

380.74360.201525.881392.3111.7813.0311.5112.2634.6637.71137.40135.2912.8117.7550.9560.899.4012.8637.9445.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News