Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit rises 194.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.79% to Rs 511.00 crore

Net profit of Ugar Sugar Works rose 194.24% to Rs 51.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.79% to Rs 511.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 368.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 21.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 1329.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1151.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

