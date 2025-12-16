Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PB Fintech drops on concerns over tighter insurance commission rules

PB Fintech drops on concerns over tighter insurance commission rules

Image
Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
PB Fintech fell 5.35% to Rs 1,821.45 after a media report said the proposed Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill could lead to tighter regulatory oversight on insurance agent commissions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, proposing wide-ranging reforms in the insurance sector. The Bill seeks to amend the Insurance Act, the LIC Act and the IRDAI Act, with a focus on liberalisation, modernisation and stronger regulation.

According to the report, the Bill will empower the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to cap agent commissions through formal regulations. The regulator is expected to set upper limits on commissions, incentives and other forms of remuneration payable to agents and intermediaries, reducing the flexibility available under existing norms.

The report said the move could impact digital insurance platforms and intermediaries that rely on variable commission structures for distribution. It added that the regulations may be implemented within six months of the Act coming into force.

The Union Cabinet has approved the Insurance Amendment Bill, which also proposes raising the foreign direct investment limit in insurance companies to 100% from 74%. While the higher FDI cap is viewed as positive for long-term sector growth, near-term concerns over tighter commission rules weighed on PB Fintechs stock.

PB Fintech is engaged in online marketing, consulting and support services through its platforms Policybazaar.com and Paisabazaar.com, catering to the financial services industry.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 164.59% to Rs 134.87 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 50.98 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 38.23% YoY to Rs 1,613.55 crore in the September quarter.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

