Transwarranty Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vipul Ltd, Baid Finserv Ltd, U. H. Zaveri Ltd and Shish Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2025.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd tumbled 9.16% to Rs 12.8 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4821 shares in the past one month.

Vipul Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 10.89. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Baid Finserv Ltd crashed 7.26% to Rs 11.62. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22870 shares in the past one month. U. H. Zaveri Ltd fell 7.17% to Rs 12.68. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70566 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82457 shares in the past one month. Shish Industries Ltd dropped 6.91% to Rs 9.16. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 488.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.