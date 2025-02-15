Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Jaihind Synthetics reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.02 100 OPM %75.00-250.00 -PBDT0.03-0.05 LP PBT0.03-0.05 LP NP0.03-0.05 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

