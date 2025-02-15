United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2.302.4413.4814.340.210.270.050.140.050.14

