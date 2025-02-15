United Leasing & Industries standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 2.30 croreNet profit of United Leasing & Industries declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.302.44 -6 OPM %13.4814.34 -PBDT0.210.27 -22 PBT0.050.14 -64 NP0.050.14 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content