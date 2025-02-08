Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Farms & Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jain Farms & Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jain Farms & Resorts reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales02.60 -100 OPM %020.77 -PBDT-0.530.56 PL PBT-0.650.43 PL NP-0.650.43 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vivid Global Industries standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

TCI Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 45.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Tasty Bite Eatables standalone net profit rises 108.48% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story