Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Gyan Developers & Builders reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 585.71% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 528.57% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.520 0 3.520.56 529 OPM %50.850 -39.2021.43 - PBDT1.79-0.01 LP 1.370.14 879 PBT1.79-0.01 LP 1.370.14 879 NP1.38-0.01 LP 0.960.14 586

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

