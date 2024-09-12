Pioneer Embroideries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Honasa Consumer Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd and Modi Rubber Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2024. Honasa Consumer Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd and Modi Rubber Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pioneer Embroideries Ltd lost 7.16% to Rs 56.57 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32554 shares in the past one month.

Honasa Consumer Ltd tumbled 5.56% to Rs 493. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd crashed 5.20% to Rs 2434. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2214 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd corrected 5.01% to Rs 104.31. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11338 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5502 shares in the past one month.

Modi Rubber Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 138.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8212 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8410 shares in the past one month.

