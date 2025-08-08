Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore

Jain Marmo Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.441.0715.9122.430.040.220.010.1900.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News