Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Laffans Petrochemicals rose 19.78% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 74.17% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.311.20-141.94-55.006.955.746.795.586.425.36

