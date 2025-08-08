Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 76.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.70% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 76.79% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.141.3495.3394.032.041.262.041.261.981.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News