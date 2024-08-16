Samyak International consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 12.15 crore

Net profit of Samyak International rose 11.45% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.159.7214.9821.091.672.091.461.311.461.31

