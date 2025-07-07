Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 July 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd surged 14.35% to Rs 21.67 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 543.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd spiked 9.24% to Rs 507.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19729 shares in the past one month. Balaji Amines Ltd soared 6.35% to Rs 1912.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19776 shares in the past one month. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd advanced 6.27% to Rs 279. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66771 shares in the past one month.