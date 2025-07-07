BSE SME Marc Loire Fashions stumbles out of the gate

Shares of Marc Loire Fashions was trading at Rs 76 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The scrip was listed at Rs 80, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 80 and a low of Rs 76. About 84,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Marc Loire Fashions' IPO was subscribed 2.52 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 June 2025 and it closed on 2 July 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 100 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 21,00,000 equity shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 70.42% post- IPO from 99.99% pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for expansion of the companys retail network by launching 15 new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), purchase of Multi-Purpose Rack, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Marc Loire Fashions is engaged in women's footwear products, boasting an impressive catalogue of over 800 unique styles that cater to a broad spectrum of tastes and occasions. Its collection includes party heels, ethnic flats, wedges, winter boots, mules, formal heels, loafers, cork sandals, arc-supported flats, athleisure and activewear footwear, sneakers and other styles that blend comfort with fashion. As on 31st march 2025, the company has 20 employees.