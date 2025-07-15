Volumes soar at Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd counter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 74.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares
Tejas Networks Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Tata Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 July 2025.
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd clocked volume of 74.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 42.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.23% to Rs.978.70. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Tejas Networks Ltd witnessed volume of 60.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.68 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.10% to Rs.655.80. Volumes stood at 5.56 lakh shares in the last session.
Anant Raj Ltd recorded volume of 116.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.77% to Rs.604.50. Volumes stood at 22.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 10.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.64% to Rs.9,290.00. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Tata Technologies Ltd registered volume of 63.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.83 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.37% to Rs.726.60. Volumes stood at 17.17 lakh shares in the last session.
