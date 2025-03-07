Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 7554.65, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.98% jump in NIFTY and a 0.06% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20959.7, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

