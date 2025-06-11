Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaishankar warns West on selective outrage, pushes strategic ties in Brussels visit

Jaishankar warns West on selective outrage, pushes strategic ties in Brussels visit

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
During his visit to Brussels, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar warned the West against selective outrage over terrorism, following the Kashmir attack that claimed 26 lives. Criticizing the global response, he argued that terrorism is a global threat, not just an India-Pakistan issue, and will eventually impact those ignoring it now. Jaishankar met EU leaders to push for stronger India-EU ties, pitched India as a trustworthy alternative to China, and opposed the EUs Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), calling it unfair. On Russia-Ukraine, he maintained Indias neutral stance, stressing non-prescriptive diplomacy. He also highlighted historical grievances with Western nations over Kashmir, emphasized Indias support for a multipolar world, and encouraged European companies to shift away from Chinese supply chains for security reasons.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

