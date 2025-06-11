Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex rises 232 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX slides 1.80%

Sensex rises 232 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX slides 1.80%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The key equity indices traded with minor gains in the afternoon trade, supported by positive global cues. Optimism from Asian markets and encouraging signals from the US-China trade negotiations in London helped lift investor sentiment. Oil & Gas, IT and pharma shares advanced, while PSU bank, FMCG and consumer durables stocks declined. The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark.

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 231.92 points or 0.28% to 82,613.41. The Nifty 50 index rose 65.40 points or 0.26% to 25,171.250.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.03%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,466 shares rose and 1,509 shares fell. A total of 126 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.80% to 13.76.

Gainers & Losers:

HCL Technologies (up 2.79%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.29%), Wipro (up 1.83%), Infosys (up 1.76%) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.66%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.74%), Shriram Finance (down 0.99%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 0.95%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.89%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.87%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Waaree Energies jumped 2.40% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules.

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) advanced 2.44% after the company, along with JV entities, announced the receipt of orders worth Rs 580 crore for both domestic and exports market from leading OEMs.

Hilton Metal Forging hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced the successful manufacturing of forged railway wagon wheel sets.

KP Green Engineering rose 1.10%. after the company announced that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 97.27 crore from multiple clients.

IIFL Finance rose 0.87%. The companys board has approved raising funds aggregating to Rs 600 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

Global Markets:

European markets opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report and weighed the potential impact of a possible U.S.-China trade agreement on global economic sentiment.

Asian markets traded higher as optimism brewed over ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called "productive."

Both sides confirmed they have struck a trade agreement, following two days of negotiations in London. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exited the talks, Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stayed back to iron out the final details. Talks may stretch into Wednesday if needed, according to Lutnick.

Back on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat. The Dow ticked up 0.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.55%, and the Nasdaq added 0.63%, marking a three-day winning streak for the latter two. Tech stocks led the charge, with chipmakers like Nvidia rallying after reports suggested Trump may ease export curbs on semiconductors to China.

All eyes now shift to U.S. CPI data due Wednesday, expected to show a slight uptick in Mays inflation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's debt-to-GDP ratio to see gradual decline, per capita income to accelerate from 2.1% in 2025 to 3% in 2027

Government has disbursed nearly 99.44% of Smart Cities Mission's total budget outlay

India successfully met peak power demand of 241 GW on 9th June with zero peak shortage

Cipla Ltd spurts 0.42%, up for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.98%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story