Sensex rises 232 pts; oil & gas shares advance; VIX slides 1.80%

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 231.92 points or 0.28% to 82,613.41. The Nifty 50 index rose 65.40 points or 0.26% to 25,171.250.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.10% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.03%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,466 shares rose and 1,509 shares fell. A total of 126 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.80% to 13.76.
Gainers & Losers:
HCL Technologies (up 2.79%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.29%), Wipro (up 1.83%), Infosys (up 1.76%) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.66%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.
Power Grid Corporation of India (down 1.74%), Shriram Finance (down 0.99%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 0.95%), Tata Consumer Products (down 0.89%) and Adani Enterprises (down 0.87%) were the major Nifty50 Losers.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Waaree Energies jumped 2.40% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules.
Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) advanced 2.44% after the company, along with JV entities, announced the receipt of orders worth Rs 580 crore for both domestic and exports market from leading OEMs.
Hilton Metal Forging hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced the successful manufacturing of forged railway wagon wheel sets.
KP Green Engineering rose 1.10%. after the company announced that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 97.27 crore from multiple clients.
IIFL Finance rose 0.87%. The companys board has approved raising funds aggregating to Rs 600 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
Global Markets:
European markets opened higher on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report and weighed the potential impact of a possible U.S.-China trade agreement on global economic sentiment.
Asian markets traded higher as optimism brewed over ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called "productive."
Both sides confirmed they have struck a trade agreement, following two days of negotiations in London. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exited the talks, Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stayed back to iron out the final details. Talks may stretch into Wednesday if needed, according to Lutnick.
Back on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat. The Dow ticked up 0.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.55%, and the Nasdaq added 0.63%, marking a three-day winning streak for the latter two. Tech stocks led the charge, with chipmakers like Nvidia rallying after reports suggested Trump may ease export curbs on semiconductors to China.
All eyes now shift to U.S. CPI data due Wednesday, expected to show a slight uptick in Mays inflation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app