Associated Alcohols &amp; Breweries standalone net profit rises 43.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 61.04% to Rs 251.78 crore

Net profit of Associated Alcohols & Breweries rose 43.48% to Rs 17.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.04% to Rs 251.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales251.78156.35 61 OPM %11.1711.83 -PBDT27.9420.02 40 PBT23.8416.68 43 NP17.7212.35 43

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

