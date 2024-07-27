Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.76 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.79% to Rs 413.88 crore

Net Loss of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 34.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.79% to Rs 413.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 425.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales413.88425.78 -3 OPM %1.42-5.19 -PBDT4.17-19.55 LP PBT-19.32-43.14 55 NP-16.76-34.50 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NITI Aayog meet: Chhattisgarh CM Sai pitches for skill-based education, AI

LIVE: Gujarat to set up GRIT think-tank on lines of NITI Aayog, says CM Patel

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 1: China wins first Gold medal; Bopanna's match delayed

NCRTC rolls out new features on RRTS Connect app including ticket booking

D Raja justifies INDIA bloc CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meet, blames Centre

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story