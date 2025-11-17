Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's 10-year yield extends its recent upmove and reaches highest level since 2008

Japan's 10-year yield extends its recent upmove and reaches highest level since 2008

Image
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japan's 10-year yield has extended its recent upmove and hit 1.71% today, reaching highest level since 2008. The 40-year yield also neared record highs. Japan's 10-year government bond yield had tested a one-month low few weeks ago. Japans central bank has kept benchmark interest rates steady at 0.5% in its first meeting after Sanae Takaichi took power as the countrys prime minister last month. Meanwhile, Japan's economy shrank almost 2% in the three-month period ended September, as a drop in exports in the face of US tariffs resulted in the first contraction in six quarters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers trade with minor gains; media shares rally

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Pharma gains after generic gets USFDA nod

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 12.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit declines 30.25% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story